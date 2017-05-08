GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lionel Messi.

What happens if every team in La Liga has their own Lionel Messi

There's a good chance Barcelona will end this season without the La Liga or Champions League title, but for Lionel Messi, it's been another exemplary campaign.

The Argentine's brace against Villarreal during Saturday's 4-1 win was his sixth in 10 games in all competitions, having scored 50 goals thus far.

Thirty-five of those have come in 32 La Liga appearances, which finds him top of the goalscorers charts and 15 clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in third.

Messi has upped his game since the turn of 2017 after losing out on the Ballon d'Or but his efforts could only end up winning him the Copa del Rey.

However, there will come a time in the not-too-distance future where Ronaldo, 32, will fade to allow Messi, 29, a free run at world's best player, not unless Neymar has anything to say about it.

Every club in world football would love to have the Argentina international at their disposal - but what would happen if every La Liga team had their own 'Lionel Messi' on FIFA 17?

YouTuber Rich Leigh has conducted that very experiment by giving the likes of Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Granada their very own Messi by creating exact replicas.

Each 'Messi' created by Rich for Barcelona's rivals have the exact same age, weight, height and statistics as the real thing i.e. 95 finishing, 97 dribbling.

p1bfjrsqk8111297b3jh10e4osdj.jpg

The only rating that couldn't be replicated was Messi's composure because FIFA doesn't allow it to be edited. Weird.

So just to clarify, Real now have Ronaldo and Messi, Atletico Madrid have Antoine Griezmann and Messi, while Barcelona have their usual 'MSN'. All one big even playing field.

Check out how one season pans out below.

After 19 games, Real, Barcelona and Atletico occupied the top three on 40, 38 and 35 points respectively.

The surprise package, though, was Tony Adams' Granada - who have just been relegated from La Liga - in fourth having won 10 games.

p1bfjrefnb9qf115d1mmh7f71b4ld.jpg

But come the end of the season, it had all gone wrong for Barcelona, who finished 7th(!) in the table and 20 points behind champions Real.

In fact, all of Sevilla, Atletico, Villarreal, Espanyol and Valencia finished above the Catalonians.

What's even more of a shock is that the real life Messi only scored nine goals in 28 La Liga appearances throughout the season.

p1bfjrfio01ms41pi2179ru0lmldh.jpg

p1bfjreucn17d6at81v821ma0fr9f.jpg

It's a good job for Barcelona that there's only one Lionel Messi.

La Liga
Football

