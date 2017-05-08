British Boxer, Tyson Fury has gained a mischievous reputation over the past few years, and his most recent act has only reinforced that status.

During one of BBC 5 Live's shows, host Steve Bunce attempted to get through to Fury, but the response he got was not only unique but comical.

When first going through to Fury's voicemail, the message started off by the boxer stating, "This is Tyson Fury's phone, the heavyweight champion of the world.

"Don't leave me a message because I won't get back to you", the 'Gypsy King' brilliantly added.

Before then saying, "Just sit back and enjoy the music".

With a rendition of a Hank Williams song played shortly after. You can hear the message in full below.

The lyrics followed, "You're my always and forever, you're the one that hung the moon".

Much to Steve Bunce's amusement, he left Fury a message saying, "Tyson, lovely bit of singing, I thought we had an appointment to talk? Not a problem, I understand that. I'll speak to you soon.

Bunce cheekily added at the end of the message, "Not sure if that was you singing or Hank Williams."

Fury has stated in the last few months his desire to get back into the sport, after claiming he had 'fallen out of love' with Boxing.

The heavyweight champion has not fought since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015, where he secured his heavyweight title.

One thing that is for sure is that Fury is still having an impact outside of the ring...

