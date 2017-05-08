After Arsenal managed to beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, you'd be forgiven for thinking that most would be praising Arsene Wenger for avoiding another potential catastrophe in the stands.

United had their share of injury problems and Jose Mourinho made changes with one eye on his side's Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo later this week.

But the fact is they still should have been able to set themselves up to get something out of the game, especially considering Arsenal's wavy form over the past few weeks.

After the game, Mourinho did a pretty good job of convincing viewers that he didn't care too much about the result – or the performance – while both sets of fans in the stands seemed to already be in pre-season mode.

There's a case to say that the most passion on Sunday afternoon came from the Sky Sports studio, with Jamie Redknapp delivering an impassioned rant about Arsenal's perceived lack of ambition.

Redknapp can't claim to have any particular connection to the Gunners, especially as he played for arch-rivals Tottenham for three years, but his outburst caught Thierry Henry by surprise.

When Redknapp suggested that Arsenal should be prioritising trophies ahead of simply finishing in the top four every season the Gunners legend let out a loud chuckle before going on to dodge the question in a clever way.

See it for yourself below...

He does make a good point, to be fair, winning trophies is what football is all about, after all, but the lucrative rewards of finishing in the top four has changed the priorities for clubs in recent years.

However, in the midst of his rant, Redknapp tried to hammer home the point that clubs finishing outside of the top four still have no problems attracting big names in the the transfer market.

He pointed towards United signing Paul Pogba without the allure of Champions League football, while Henry added that Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante despite not being in any European competition at all.

But he slipped up before he even got going as he claimed that Chelsea signed Eden Hazard without Champions League football, despite the fact that they'd won the competition the year before.

Oops!

Several fans were quick to point this out on Twitter and lay into the former England international for not doing his homework.

Another FA Cup would be a great achievement for Arsenal, but given Arsene Wenger's record of guiding the club to the Champions League, it would be almost disastrous for them to miss out on it next term.

