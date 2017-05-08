GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mesut Ozil, Wayne Rooney.

Arsenal man Mesut Ozil leaves Wayne Rooney for dead in one smart move

Arsenal fans have had yet another long and frustrating season this term, but yesterday, they enjoyed a rare bit of joy.

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and kept their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

It was also boss Arsene Wenger's first competitive victory over Jose Mourinho at the thirteenth attempt, which was something the Manchester United boss couldn't help but revel in despite the circumstances.

"I left Highbury and they were crying, I left Emirates and they were crying," Mourinho said of past games at Arsenal.

"Finally today they sing, they swing the scarves. It's nice for them. It is the first time I leave and they are happy. Before they were walking the streets with their heads low.

"The Arsenal fans are happy and I am happy for them."

But, plenty of his Manchester United players were not happy. They were on the receiving end of a comfortable loss to a great rival and it all but ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League through a top four finish.

Wayne Rooney had one of the worst days of all. The record goalscorer for Man United and England had a tough day at the office as it was, let alone the fact that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Mesut Ozil glided past his desperate challenges like he wasn't there.

Take a look at the Ozil clip below; Rooney was truly left for dead.

The German playmaker has had his fair share of critics this season, especially since news emerged that he is holding out for a huge pay increase to stay in north London.

Despite reaching legendary status at Old Trafford this season and etching his name in the record books, Rooney has endured plenty of criticism himself.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

His career as a Red Devil looks all but over and it seems as if he will head to either China or Everton in the summer, possibly as a makeweight in any deal for Romelu Lukaku from the latter.

The 31-year-old has insisted he still has plenty to offer in the Premier League despite being frozen out by Mourinho several times this term. If he wants to prove that point, he can't have too many more days like he did at the Emirates on Sunday.

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

