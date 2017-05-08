GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli 'offered contract' by unusual club in Spain

Mario Balotelli has gone a long way towards re-inventing himself this season. Following two disappointing seasons with Liverpool and AC Milan, his surprise decision to join French side Nice last summer now has him on the verge of a recall to the Italian national team.

His 15 goals so far this term (17 in all competitions) is the most he's managed in a single season since his career began, and his performances have contributed to the side from the riviera keeping up with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain for the majority of the campaign.

When he joined Lucien Favre's side, he put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal, and so far there have been no talks in place to see him extend his stay at the club.

For a player who showed so much promise when he was a youngster, you would think that there is a plethora of clubs lining up for his signature now that he'll be a free agent.

That may not be the case, but there is apparently one club eager to bring him on board, and they have apparently offered him a contract.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, who cite Cope, they have claimed that La Liga strugglers Las Palmas are edging the closest to snapping him up.

Los Amarillos are currently 14th in the table, but are 12 points clear of the drop zone, and with just two games remaining they have secured their top flight status for another year at least.

The club managed to persuade former Tottenham midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng to join them last summer, but he has been unable to inspire them to a better finish.

But that apparently hasn't stopped them from reaching out to Balotelli with the offer of a one-year deal with the option of another.

Surely Super Mario would do well to hang on a little longer and assess his options over the summer rather than rush into something straight away.

His goals, performances and attitude all allude to him growing up over this past year and there will undoubtedly be bigger clubs looking at him in the coming months.

Topics:
AC Milan
La Liga
Mario Balotelli
Italy Football
Ligue 1
Football

