Football

Ronaldo.

When Cristiano Ronaldo trolled Anderson during funny live TV interview in 2009

Football News
Cristiano Ronaldo may have forced through his £80 million move to Real Madrid in 2009, but that didn’t mean he was unhappy at Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward won plenty of silverware during his six years at Old Trafford - including three Premier League titles, the Champions League and, on an individual level, the 2008 Ballon d’Or - he also had an excellent relationship with his teammates and was idolised by the club’s supporters.

Walking away from all of that couldn’t have been easy, but Ronaldo knew he needed to join Madrid - the club of his dreams - in order to move his career to the next level.

Ronaldo bowed out in style at United, lifting the Premier League trophy in his final appearance at Old Trafford as a Red Devil following a 0-0 draw against Arsenal in May 2009.

The celebrations continued long after the final whistle and Sky Sports were granted permission to film the players inside the dressing room.

When Ronaldo interviewed Anderson in dressing room

There was one particularly amusing moment when Ronaldo took the Sky reporter’s microphone, grabbed Anderson, and sat down with his teammate for a quick interview.

Ronaldo took his new reporting role very seriously - well, apart from the fact he was munching on a sandwich - and put a couple of tough questions to the Brazilian midfielder.

p1bfk0uk031pa31lk42oa1vml6qvh.jpg

Anderson, whose grasp of the English language was never great, told Ronaldo he was happy with the title win but was focused on the forthcoming Champions League final against Barcelona.

Anderson trolled by Ronaldo during interview

Ronaldo, bored after asking one routine question, then decided to troll his teammate.

He said to Anderson: “You were a little bit disappointing because you came on and only had one touch of the ball.”

p1bfk0hacag6a1ccljubf211v3tb.jpg

p1bfk0io131m2q3ag1b4j1sea6t0d.jpg

Anderson responded in Portuguese but wouldn’t translate to English, so his response to Ronaldo’s live TV burn remains a mystery for those of us who don’t speak the language.

Wes Brown and Rooney made Anderson's interview harder

Anderson’s interview was made even more difficult by Wes Brown and Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was lurking behind him throughout and making the odd comment while Brown was throwing things at him and pouring beer on his head.

p1bfk0lqpe1usg4mi17h4c1gouuf.jpg

It’s safe to assume Anderson has never had an interview quite like this one either before or since.

As for Ronaldo, well, he did his best Geoff Shreeves impression at the end of the interview by saying to camera: “This is Sky Sports, thanks.”

p1bfk0fks114f61nqp1h4m2os19kb9.jpg

Shreeves better watch his back when Cristiano finally hangs up his boots.

Video: Ronaldo interviews Anderson

Watch the video here...

