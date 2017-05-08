Official online NBA destination in the UK

DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan's sarcastic response when asked how to beat the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their rampage through the NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon, finishing off a four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 109-102 victory.

Star forward LeBron James led the way for the Cavaliers, as he has for most of the postseason, scoring a game-high 35 points and adding nine rebounds and six assists.

King James was on the court for an impressive 46 of a possible 48 minutes, showing no sign of wearing down as the playoffs wear on.

According to SBNation, star Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan said after the loss that beating the Cavaliers would have been simple - all the Raptors need is LeBron James on their team:

“If we had LeBron on our team, too, we would've won," DeRozan said. "We could say that all day, time, everything, but we didn’t. It happened. We got swept. It’s gonna be one of them long summers for us.”

Toronto's DeRozan, Cory Joseph (who filled in for an injured Kyle Lowry) and Serge Ibaka all scored at least 20 points and combined for 65 total points, but it wasn't enough to stop LeBron and the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

Toronto coach Dwane Casey told ESPN.com that he doesn't envy the next team that has to try to stop James and the Cavaliers this postseason:

"When LeBron is shooting the 3 ball the way he is, at the rate he's shooting it, they're difficult," Casey said. "It's going to take a Herculean effort to beat them."

In the other Eastern Conference semifinal, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are tied at two games apiece in what has become a physical, contentious series.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be at home resting while their two potential foes batter each other for at least two more games. Being rested was a key part of Cleveland's success against the Raptors, and now LeBron and his teammates will get even more time off before they have to take the court again.

Over in the Western Conference, though, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to match the Cavaliers with an eighth-straight postseason victory on Monday night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the Warriors hold a 3-0 series lead against the Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors and Cavs have squared off in the last two NBA Finals. If the current trends continue, a third-straight June showdown between the two talented squads seems inevitable.

