Of all the talent on show for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday, it was a 19-year-old right-back that impressed the most.

Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Wayne Rooney all struggled at the Emirates Stadium, whereas Axel Tuanzebe thrived on his first Premier League start.

His inclusion in United's starting line-up came as a big surprise to many, with Jose Mourinho explaining the decision before the game.

"It was almost coming in a couple of matches, especially against Burnley," he said, "and for some reason I couldn't give him a chance.

"In that moment I told him don't be disappointed because your chance will arrive and when it arrives it will be a big chance."

Sure enough, Mourinho handed Tuanzebe his "big chance" against Arsenal to face one of the Premier League's finest: Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has been Arsenal's one shining light this season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, so United fans were naturally scared for Tuanzebe.

But to their delight, he was brilliant and coped well with Sanchez throughout the 90 minutes.

One moment in the second half epitomised the teenager's performance, where he nutmegged Aaron Ramsey and then outmuscled Sanchez to win back possession.

Tuanzebe did what very few have managed this season by keeping the Arsenal star quiet and he's now revealed the one instruction Mourinho gave him before the game.

Mourinho, aware of Sanchez's speed and skill, simply asked Tuanzebe to "stay" with him, rather than commit and give the Chile international any opportunity to beat him.

Tuanzebe told MUTV: "It's all thanks to the manager because he gave me the opportunity. We didn't get the win, which is a disappointment, but I'm chuffed personally.

"At first, you see all the fans and you think 'flipping heck' but when the game starts, you lose yourself in it and concentrate on doing your job.

"The manager gave me one task: to stay with him (Sanchez), and I seemed to do that quite well but again, we didn't win so it doesn't count as much.

"But it's good to have the opportunity to play - the manager gives you a job and you have to show he can trust you for future games."

Mourinho was full of praise for the youngster after the game and explained how Sanchez will now know exactly who he is.

"The kid (Tuanzebe) was the same - he did an amazing job," the Portuguese said. "I think Alexis now knows his name. The kid played very well."

