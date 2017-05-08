Australian driver Mark Webber, claims that Jenson Button's highly publicised return to Formula 1 with McLaren for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, is nothing short of a "non-story".

It was evident that Webber wasn't best too pleased with Button's return, as Crash.net reported the Australian's lack of interest in the news.

In fact, Webber is feeling so pessimistic about Button's chances later this month he has made a damning prediction.

"It's a non-story. That's a non-story, Jenson at Monaco," Webber said.

"Jenson is a world champion. He's won Monaco. It's a story if he can win the race, but to get some points he'd be lucky. Who cares?

"He goes out, has fuel pressure problems on practice one, qualifies 17th, race retires Lap 12. Whatever. Who cares?

At the end of last year, Button walked away from his full-time F1 commitments, by opting to sign a two-year deal with McLaren to become a brand ambassador and reserve driver.

Though, following Fernando Alonso's surprise decision to enter this year's upcoming Indianapolis 500 and miss Monaco altogether, it has led to Button surprisingly being penciled back in for McLaren to participate in France.

Button's decision to not race in the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test with McLaren, very much angered Webber, leading to him thinking that Button does not have his heart set on returning.

Webber added: "I think we saw with Jenson, he doesn't do any test in Bahrain. He doesn't take it so seriously.

"This is 'I want to stay in America an do my triathlon. I'm not bothered to do the Bahrain test' which to me was a surprise."

"So for Jenson, the first session in Monaco will be 'wakey-wakey'. I don't think he would have been first on the phone! Who else? Super licence, blah blah blah."

The F1 season gets back underway this weekend in Barcelona, with McLaren yet to score a point after four races.

