Former WWE World Heavyweight Champ Batista is no stranger to big time main events in professional wrestling, but there's one that he holds in higher regard than all others.

In 2007 Batista reigned as the WWE's World Heavyweight Champion, and he was set to defend that title against The Undertaker (who won the Royal Rumble that year) in the main event of WrestleMania 23.

During that time Taker was in the midst of his undefeated WrestleMania streak, and emerged victorious when it was all said and done.

The match itself was a great one between two of the WWE's best big men of that era. Batista recently did an interview with former fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, and revealed that his meeting against Taker was his favorite WrestleMania match of all time (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Taker. For sure, Taker. Yeah, he still had the streak then, but it was just I felt like that [was] when really I had come into my own.

"I don't feel like anybody carried me through that match. My first main event with Hunter, Hunter totally carried me through the match.

"I wasn't ready to carry a WrestleMania back then. Huge, huge. But I have to give all the credit to Hunter, the way he built the story, the way he built the match, put me over, putting the title on me. It was all him."

"I really felt like I had come into my own. I didn't feel like anybody carried me through that match. That was really, I think, a personal statement for me because I thought for a lot of reasons we deserved to be the main event at that WrestleMania."

Batista and Undertaker's match didn't main event WrestleMania that year, however, as they were instead stuck in the middle of the card while John Cena and Shawn Michael's WWE title match closed out the night.

'The Animal' believes that he and 'The Deadman' should've had the honors instead:

"Any card that Taker's on, he's the main event, but I thought we should have had it. And we both thought that we were the main event as well. For some reason, they decided not to go with us and I thought our storyline was awesome.

"We built it. We built it. There [were] a few kind of monumental landmarks with Taker never holding that title before. I don't think he had that title, world title.

"And also, I was dropping the title to him and I thought it should have been the main event. I really thought we stole the show, so I was just really, really proud of that match, like, really proud. And it was a great match."

What are your thoughts? Should Undertaker vs. Batista have closed out WrestleMania over a decade ago?

