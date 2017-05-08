It's been a tough time for former D-Generation X and NWO member Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman.

Waltman was arrested for possession of marijuana and meth while attempting to board a plane in Los Angeles en-route to an indie appearance in the UK. He posted $35,000 bail and was soon released.

Pac reportedly had a large quantity of drugs on his person, leading police to believe that he had intended to sell the narcotics overseas. He also had a large sum of cash in his pocket which indicated that he could've sold some of the drugs already.

Recently Waltman appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to tell his side of the story, and noted that he's a completely different person from what he used to be when he struggled with drug addiction (quotes via WrestleZone):

"No, not the same person at all.

"Sam, you know the guys I have around me and the people I associate with now, I mean, amazing people like Maria Menounos, Keven Undergaro, people like that, I’ve already said this, I can understand people would doubt my story because of my past, but it’s exactly that—my past.

"I’m doing as well right this moment as I was when you and I were standing there side of the stage of WrestleMania 33 standing by side watching Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg."

Waltman then told exactly what happened at the airport and why he was arrested:

"I stopped at a local dispensary at the airport and picked up a few things, which they said were more than I had. I couldn’t possibly consume the amount they said I had. How would they know what my dosage is?

"My dosage is 3-4 bottles of Cannabis pills which were 35 milligrams each. Sam, this is a lot as far as edible dosage goes, I take about 300 mg at a time, so that is one of those bottles. That is a lot, my tolerance is a lot for it, which is normally when I am on an airplane.

"Terrible time on airplanes, it’s not good. Regardless, I didn’t get charged with Cannabis anyways, they couldn’t charge me with that. There was no charge that they could take me on for that so it’s not even part of it, which is why they had to hold me on the Meth stuff.

"If I had been out of state it would be fine, they would have arrested me for possession of Cannabis, but not in California. They couldn’t find anybody to take me to jail.

"Those pills that they said were Meth but they were for a Candida infection, which is a Yeast infection. It can come in a lot of different ways, one of which could be sex, but I don’t think that’s how I got it."

