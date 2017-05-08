GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Evra griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann reacts to Patrice Evra’s goal celebration on Twitter

Let’s hope Patrice Evra goes into acting or comedy when he retires because he certainly knows how to put smiles on people’s faces.

The French defender regularly posts gold on social media - just this morning he uploaded another hilarious video to Instagram of himself singing, dancing and telling people not to be jealous - and is fast becoming one of football’s most universally popular players as a result.

Evra was in a particularly cheerful mood this morning after scoring the winning goal for Marseille against Nice at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday night.

The former Manchester United and Juventus full-back celebrated his first Marseille goal in typically funny fashion.

He did a few press-ups - showing the world age is just a number - after performing what is being described on social media as, ahem, the “big balls” celebration.

Griezmann reacts to Evra's celebration on Twitter

However, it was the press-ups that caught the attention of Evra’s compatriot, Antoine Griezmann.

The Atletico Madrid forward was so impressed that he wants EA Sports to add Evra’s new celebration to FIFA 18.

Alongside a GIF of Evra performing the push-ups, Griezmann tweeted: “I want that on Fifa 18! 😂👏🏽👏🏽 #UnclePat “

Pogba also calls Evra 'Uncle Pat'

We thought it was just Paul Pogba who referred to Evra as “Uncle Pat” but clearly Griezmann, one of Pogba’s closest friends, does too.

FBL-WC-2018-BLR-FRA

United fans will be hoping that Uncle Pat, who wanted to return to Old Trafford in January, has been encouraging Griezmann to complete his rumoured move to Jose Mourinho’s side this summer.

Could these celebrations also feature on FIFA 18?

Here are a few other celebrations that could make an appearance in FIFA 18…

Paulo Dybala's mask

Cristiano Ronaldo's thinking celebration

Lionel Messi's shirt celebration

Topics:
Patrice Evra
Ligue 1
Football
Marseille

