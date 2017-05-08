Matt Hardy had Belfast in the palm of his hands earlier this week.

The Hardys were in Belfast as a part of the WWE's European tour, and the master of the 'Broken Universe' got the 'Delete' chants going quickly as he and his brother Jeff made their ways to the ring.

This is the latest tease from Hardy that the 'Broken World' could be on the verge of finding its way to the WWE.

You can check out the video of Matt getting the crowd going here:

It has been a very stressful time for pro wrestling fans as of late, as Impact Wrestling continues to prevent Matt from bringing his 'Broken' gimmick over to the WWE. The Hardys left Impact this past February and the company made it clear that they intended to keep the rights to the beloved gimmick.

Shortly after their departure, The Hardys signed on with Ring Of Honor for a short while and appeared at the ROH 15th Anniversary Show pay-per-view (PPV). Impact sent out a cease and desist letter to PPV providers, however, saying The Hardys are not allowed to use the gimmick outside of Impact.

With the exception of a few mannerisms and phrases, The Hardys were unable to be fully 'Broken' during the appearance.

Soon after, Matt and Jeff took over WrestleMania 33 in Orlando to make their surprise return to the company and win the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match. Matt broke character for the first time in a while but continued to use some 'Broken' features, including the 'Delete' chant.

There have been rumors that the WWE is attempting to purchase the gimmick's rights from Impact Wrestling, however, Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, has shot those down and claimed that they were perhaps started by someone within Impact to paint them into a position of power.

If the gimmick does find its way to WWE, however, it will most likely be extremely limited from what we've come to know. PWInsider recently reported that Impact filed for trademarks for the terms “Brother Nero”, “Broken Matt” and “Broken Brilliance” on April 28th.

The road to getting the Matt's 'Broken' gimmick in the WWE doesn't seem to be getting any shorter anytime soon.

