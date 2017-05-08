Eddie Hearn names the boxer he wants Anthony Joshua to fight next

There isn't a single heavyweight boxer right now who doesn't want a go at Anthony Joshua.

As the IBF, WBA Super and IBF world champion, the 27-year-old is arguably boxing's hottest commodity right now and has potential opponents queuing up to face him.

Among those being lined up to fight Joshua are Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and even Wladimir Klitschko, who he beat in a dramatic 11th round stoppage last month.

Article continues below

Speaking after the fight, Joshua called out Fury following their Twitter spat and explained how he wants to fight - and beat - everyone.

"Tyson Fury, where you at baby?" he said, much to the delight of the Wembley crowd. "Come on - that's what they want to see.

Article continues below

"I just want to fight everyone. I'm really enjoying this right now."

Joshua will feel like he's untouchable right now after beating a legend of the game in Klitschko, who had only lost four fights before losing to the Brit.

Indeed, ahead of his bout with Klitschko, Joshua claimed he could surpass Floyd Mayweather's record of 49 wins, zero losses.

"Yeah, you know why, because when someone sets a benchmark, it's only there to be broken," he told Michele Phelps at Behind The Gloves.

"Record's are there to be broken. So yeah, I can say I'll go on and surpass the great. They set the benchmark. It doesn't mean we have to go under. We have to go above.

"So I'll say I'll be better and go above and do more things than Floyd Mayweather."

It's a guessing game at the moment who Joshua will take on next, but Eddie Hearn has named Klitschko as the opponent he wants to see in the ring with the Olympic gold medallist.

"It's one of the best fights I've seen, everyone wants to see it again," Hearn told Boxing News.

"It's the biggest fight out there for Josh, other than the Fury fight, and I think he wins, so why not? That's the fight we’d like next."

Joshua and Klitschko have a rematch clause in their contract that can be activated by either fighter, so like Hearn says - why not?

Klitschko has nothing to lose, while Joshua will want to show he can do better.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms