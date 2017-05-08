Losses on a basketball court can be tough to deal with, but it's the losses off the court that have the biggest impact on players.

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverly found out just before Sunday night's Western Conference semifinal Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs that his grandfather, Rheese Morris, had passed away.

Taking the court with a heavy heart, Beverly started alongside James Harden in the Houston backcourt and opened the game in the best way possible.

As you can see in the video below, Beverly scores the first points of the game on a three-pointer less than a minute after tipoff. On his way back down to the defensive end of the floor, Beverly pointed to the sky and had to stifle some emotional tears:

Beverly would go on to finish with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds in the Rockets' 125-104 win over the Spurs, but it's safe to say his thoughts were with his family both during and after the contest.

After the game, which evened the series at two games apiece, Beverly told ESPN.com that he always felt supported and loved by his grandfather, who was a constant presence in his life:

"He was there as long as I can remember," Beverley said wiping his tears away on the shoulder of his shirt. "He was at every single game that he could possibly make it to. It's a tough one for me."

Beverly's outstanding effort in a time of loss would have made his grandfather proud, as would the fact that the Rockets played so well in their victory.

When Beverly and the Rockets are knocking down their deep shots, the Golden State Warriors are the only team in the NBA who can keep pace with them offensively.

On Sunday night, Beverly hit two of his five long-range shots, while the Rockets as a whole made 19 of their 44 three-pointers - good for a 44.2 percent success rate.

As the Rockets prepare for Game 5 in San Antonio on Wednesday night, coach Mike D'Antoni said there's no reason to think his team can't snag an important road victory to take a 3-2 series lead:

"This is a big stage they did it on," he said. "We have a lot of work left, but there's no reason why we can't go down to San Antonio and repeat the performance."

The Spurs don't often play so poorly on defense as they did on Sunday, but they also don't often face teams as lethal from long range as the Rockets. Whatever happens over the rest of the series, it'll be a fun one for fans to watch.