Football

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe reveals the class reason behind his trademark goal celebration

Football News
Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the hottest names in world football right now, with everyone from Manchester United to Real Madrid keeping an eye on his goalscoring exploits for Monaco this season.

Despite only being 18, he has excelled himself to hit an impressive 24 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this term, which is a huge improvement on his output of one in 14 from the previous campaign.

To put it simply, the boy is deadly, and his performances have been one of the key catalysts behind Monaco's charge towards the Ligue 1 title and the latter stages of the Champions League.

It's been quite the season for the teenager, who has a few smashed records under his belt already. The first record was broken when he became the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League at just 18 years and 113 days old.

The second came after, when he became the first player in the competition's history to score in his first four knockout games.

Seriously impressive for someone so young. 

By now, his trademark goal celebration has become a familiar sight.

Every time he directs the ball into the back of the net, he flies off to knee slide across the turf and tuck his arms under each other, but never before has he revealed the meaning behind it.

It seems that it is something that has been kept in the family, after he confessed that he stole it from his younger brother who spontaneously did it after scoring against him on a game of FIFA (via The Sun).

Brilliant, even if it did mean that he was scored on by a small child!

For all the success the France international has enjoyed this season, it looks like his participation in the Champions League will come to an end this week.

Having lost 2-0 to Juventus last week, the Ligue 1 leaders are facing a huge battle to overturn the deficit on Juve's home patch when they are keeping an air-tight defence that is yet to be breeched.

However, there could still be a silver lining to this whirlwind campaign as Monaco hold a three point advantage over Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table and have a game in hand over the team from the capital, too.

It would be no less than his considerable talent deserves.

Topics:
AS Monaco
Juventus
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Thierry Henry

