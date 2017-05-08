Former England captain Andrew Strauss has declined to make an exception for Jos Buttler by refusing him to stay with Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League play-offs.

It’s a blow for Mumbai, as Buttler has played a big part in helping them to the top of the IPL, and they had hoped to be able to hang onto him until the end of the tournament.

But, according to The Mirror, ECB director of cricket Strauss has other ideas.

The deadline for England players to join up with the squad for a bonding and training camp in Spain in is May 15 as the start of the Champions Trophy draws closer, and Strauss is keen to ensure everyone is present.

Mumbai are not the only team who stand to lose out from Strauss’ insistence, as Pune and Kolkata - second and third in the IPL - have Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes respectively, both of whom have been key players this season.

Stokes recently produced another match-winning performance for Pune against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 3-30 after earlier top scoring with 39 from 25 in a team total of 148, and his absence could cost them massively.

India have confirmed that they will mount a defence of their Champions Trophy title in England in June, with the squad set to be confirmed on May 8.

There were doubts about their participation in the showpiece after they failed to submit a squad by the April 25 deadline due to misgivings with cricket’s new revenue distribution model.

The changes see them generate much less in the 2015-23 cycle than previously, however they decided against a proposed boycott of the tournament and named a squad containing no real surprises.

Closer to home, England took an 85-run victory at Lord’s against Ireland to win the second One-Day international and the series.

The win saw Joe Root put in an impressive performance, scoring a run a ball 73 and picking up three wickets as he continued his current good run of form.

It also saw a few rotational players - such as Jonny Bairstow - stake their claim for Champions Trophy game time in the absence of England's IPL stars, something which can only bode well for their chances in June.

