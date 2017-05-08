Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Report: Miami Heat have no interest in trading for Carmelo Anthony

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The New York Knicks are at a crossroads this offseason. When Derrick Rose proclaimed that he, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis were the new Big 3 heading into the 2016-17 season, many justifiably laughed. 

Following another season in which the Knicks are at home watching the playoffs unfold, big changes will likely come in the Big Apple - starting with Rose's exit.

Anthony is also expected to be moved this summer, as even team president Phil Jackson has said the star forward would probably be better off playing elsewhere.

In an article on MiamiHerald.com, writer Barry Jackson says he's heard the Miami Heat won't be interested in Melo this offseason, thanks in large part to his huge contract that would put a huge strain on the Heat's salary cap:

"One reason is the onerous cap hits. According to cap expert/heathoops.com writer Albert Nahmad, because of an $8.1 million trade kicker, Anthony’s cap hits would be $30.3 million next season and $27.9 million the following if he’s traded before July 1.

"If he’s traded after July 1, the cap hits would be $34.4 million next season and $27.9 million in 2018-19, according to Nahmad."

That takes one potential suitor for Anthony off the list, leaving the Knicks with not many viable options for Melo, who has a no-trade clause, this summer.

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Another reason Anthony may not fit on the Heat is that Miami already has a player who excels in isolation situations - guard Dion Waiters.

Waiters averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season - his first in Miami. Adding Anthony to the roster would likely affect Waiters' ability to create his own offense.

As the Knicks continue to look to unload their star, though, there are still some compelling options on the table. Many speculated at the trade deadline that the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics were interested in acquiring Anthony, but neither deal materialized in time.

Both of those squads could still have interest this offseason, and could certainly entice Melo to waive his no-trade clause.

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Though Anthony's best days are behind him, he still has a lot to offer in the way of scoring. This season, he averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. In the right system, he can still thrive on the wing.

For a team like the Celtics, who desperately need someone to help ease the pressure on Isaiah Thomas when it comes to scoring, Anthony may be a good fit.

However, other squads are likely to emerge this offseason. Which one can convince Melo to waive his no-trade clause will be one of the more interesting subplots to the summer.

Topics:
NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Playoffs
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Amar'e Stoudemire
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Derrick Rose

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again