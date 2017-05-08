The New York Knicks are at a crossroads this offseason. When Derrick Rose proclaimed that he, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis were the new Big 3 heading into the 2016-17 season, many justifiably laughed.

Following another season in which the Knicks are at home watching the playoffs unfold, big changes will likely come in the Big Apple - starting with Rose's exit.

Anthony is also expected to be moved this summer, as even team president Phil Jackson has said the star forward would probably be better off playing elsewhere.

In an article on MiamiHerald.com, writer Barry Jackson says he's heard the Miami Heat won't be interested in Melo this offseason, thanks in large part to his huge contract that would put a huge strain on the Heat's salary cap:

"One reason is the onerous cap hits. According to cap expert/heathoops.com writer Albert Nahmad, because of an $8.1 million trade kicker, Anthony’s cap hits would be $30.3 million next season and $27.9 million the following if he’s traded before July 1.

"If he’s traded after July 1, the cap hits would be $34.4 million next season and $27.9 million in 2018-19, according to Nahmad."

That takes one potential suitor for Anthony off the list, leaving the Knicks with not many viable options for Melo, who has a no-trade clause, this summer.

Another reason Anthony may not fit on the Heat is that Miami already has a player who excels in isolation situations - guard Dion Waiters.

Waiters averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season - his first in Miami. Adding Anthony to the roster would likely affect Waiters' ability to create his own offense.

As the Knicks continue to look to unload their star, though, there are still some compelling options on the table. Many speculated at the trade deadline that the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics were interested in acquiring Anthony, but neither deal materialized in time.

Both of those squads could still have interest this offseason, and could certainly entice Melo to waive his no-trade clause.

Though Anthony's best days are behind him, he still has a lot to offer in the way of scoring. This season, he averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. In the right system, he can still thrive on the wing.

For a team like the Celtics, who desperately need someone to help ease the pressure on Isaiah Thomas when it comes to scoring, Anthony may be a good fit.

However, other squads are likely to emerge this offseason. Which one can convince Melo to waive his no-trade clause will be one of the more interesting subplots to the summer.