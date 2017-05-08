Although there were certainly strong suspicions from fans beforehand, Sheamus and Cesaro turned heel at the RAW-exclusive Payback pay-per-view when they lost to The Hardy Boyz in their tag team championship match.

In the run-up to the event, we witnessed two singles matches which saw Matt and Jeff reign supreme over Cesaro and Sheamus, and the show of respect suggested it was only a matter of time before they snapped, and they did in San Jose.

HEEL TURN

It did come as a surprise as the duo were over with the fans after their unlikely partnership saw them achieve a lot of success – especially since Cesaro was still uber-popular with the fans as they’ve been calling for him to receive a big babyface push.

According to The Inquisitr, WWE was forced to move ahead with this decision, even though it wasn’t their original plan.

They noted that the long-term plan is to have Cesaro and Sheamus disband, which will allow The Swiss Superman to break away as a face while it will help The Celtic Warrior go over as a heel and fans will have even more of a reason to hate him – so this heel turn will catapult them into bigger and better things.

The source is claiming that the reason they pulled the trigger on a heel turn is because of the injury Dash Wilder sustained shortly after moving up from NXT to Monday Night RAW.

WWE needed a top heel tag team to fill that void.

THE REVIVAL

He and Scott Dawson of The Revival were credited for ending the New Day’s stint on the red brand as they moved to SmackDown LIVE in the superstar shake-up, and the former two-time NXT tag team champions are expected to remain off television for quite some time as Wilder’s jaw is still wired shut.

Sheamus and Cesaro are still expected to break-up in the summer, and it’s thought that it could happen shortly after The Revival makes their return as it’s clear that they’re made for the top heel role in the tag team division and a feud against The Hardy Boyz would be something to behold; especially if they manage to dethrone them.

The heel turn could work wonders for both men, as it’s obvious that there are still doubts over Cesaro as a main event talent, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares in a heel role as that could be where his future lies, rather than portraying a good guy.

It seems like the natural course for this tag team; they managed to gel and win over the fans before surprising them with a heel turn so having an ugly break-up will definitely be on the cards which will allow The Revival to slot back into their position when they return.

