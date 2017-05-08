GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

James Rodriguez.

Guillem Balague names the club most likely to sign James Rodriguez this summer

There is a lot being made about what the future holds for several of Real Madrid's talented fringe players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Being unable to secure a regular berth in the starting line up this term has seen the gossip columns devote some considerable space to what the likes of Isco, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez will all be doing during the off-season.

Rodriguez in particular has his fair share of potential suitors should he have to move on, with several sides in the Premier League all having been tipped to pounce for his signature.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been touted as possible destinations for the Colombian international, though the likes of Paris Saint-Germain could also be ready to give the English sides a run for their money.

However, writing in his column on Sky Sports, Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague has named the club he expects to win the race for the 25-year-old.

And it would seem that Manchester United fans have been given a reason to be hopeful after Balague selected them as the side he would be most likely to join.

Rodriguez has been displaying his best form recently, and just in time for the window opening. With a La Liga title and a Champions League winners medal still on offer, there's a good chance that he will put himself in the shop window in the best way possible.

In the past 10 games he has been involved with, he has managed to find the next on seven occasions, while chalking up three assists in the process.

But aside from his excellent form and reported €60million asking price, Balague says there are other factors that put United in the driving seat.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"His agent is Jorge Mendes who is very close to Jose Mourinho," he said. "He is the kind of player who instead of going to a club that is guaranteed to win the title next season, would be willing to help a team on the up, and Manchester United with the investment coming in the summer should be contenders for everything. Although it's one thing to be contenders and another thing to win.

Balague also went on to suggest that Alvaro Morata would be a good signing for Chelsea, instead of Romelu Lukaku.

This could also be good news for the Red Devils, as they too have been linked with the Belgian international.

He claims that while Chelsea's hierarchy would rather have Lukaku, manager Antonio Conte is more keen on Morata.

But whether any of this happens, we'll have to wait and see...

