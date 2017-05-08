Daniel Cormier feels that he's in a similar position to John Cena and Roman Reigns at this point in his career.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is usually met with a chorus of boos wherever he goes, and nobody can really tell why. He's been rivaling Jon Jones, the former 205-pound king of the world, who has had a slew of legal troubles as of late, however, fans continue to cheer 'Bones' and boo Cormier out of the building.

Cormier is left scratching his head wondering why but continues to flourish inside the Octagon, as he comes off a second round submission win over Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in his second successful title defense.

Recently Cormier, a massive WWE fan, joined former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian's podcast, Edge and Christian’ Podcast of Awesomeness, to discuss mixed martial arts (MMA) fans' reaction to him, and presented the comparison to John Cena and Roman Reigns (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Lately I’ve been having to do a little more talking because the fans have, they’ve kind of turned on me - which is okay. I get it.

"It’s okay. But I kind of relate myself to Roman Reigns, John Cena, those types of guys. Guys that are supposed to be good guys but the fans just have something that they don’t like, something that doesn’t resonate with them.

"So I’ve kind of been having to talk a little bit more and it’s refreshing.”

As mentioned, Cormier has been feuding with Jon Jones, who has been in a slew of legal trouble as of late. 'Bones' has been busted for cocaine use, injuring a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run accident, and being pulled from the main event of UFC 200 due to a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

Although he hasn't been the best role model lately, fans continue to cheer Jones on and Cormier believes it's because they can relate to him more:

“People don’t want to be told, ‘I’m good so you should cheer for me.’ Jon Jones is a guy that has made a lot of mistakes, so maybe people relate to him more.

"They go, ‘Forget this Daniel Cormier goody two-shoes, him and his kids and his family. I want the guy that does coke and parties and crashes cars. That’s the guy I want.’

“Maybe I’m not cool enough because I go to work, I fight, when I’m not fighting I go back and I go to my kids’ soccer and baseball games.

"That’s what I do. I go to wrestling. I’m not out partying. I’m not out doing all kinds of crazy stuff. Maybe I’m just too boring but I’m fine with it. I like my life.”

Why do you think fans boo Cormier and continue to cheer Jones instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

