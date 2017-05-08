Wayne Rooney's dour performance against Arsenal on Sunday just about summed up his recent decline at Manchester United.

Played in central midfield alongside Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera, the Englishman looked sluggish and was guilty of passing up a golden goalscoring opportunity in the 31st minute.

When Rob Holding played a stray backpass to Petr Cech, Rooney intercepted but shot straight at the goalkeeper, much to Juan Mata's frustration.

Worse still for Rooney were his statistics at the Emirates Stadium: zero crosses completed, four shots off target, one chance created, zero take-ons and zero tackles won.

Not exactly a captain's performance.

Rooney's display was yet another reminder of how he's living on borrowed time under Jose Mourinho. It seems inevitable that he'll leave for China this summer.

What's most worrying for the 31-year-old is just how steep his decline has been. Whereas most players gradually slow down, Rooney has been awful for a good couple of years now.

That much is also evident on FIFA 17. Back in 2009, when FIFA 10 was released, the England international was an 89-rated striker and received a 92-rated upgrade midway through the season.

Now, he's an 84-rated attacking midfielder at threat of dropping even further down the 80s when FIFA 18 is released in September.

Let's take a look at Rooney's plummet from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17 (via Futhead):

FIFA 10 - 89/92 (ST)

84 PACE, 89 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 87 DRIBBLING, 71 DEFENDING, 73 HEADING

87 PACE, 92 SHOOTING, 86 PASSING, 90 DRIBBLING, 74 DEFENDING, 76 HEADING

FIFA 11 - 88 (ST)

85 PACE, 97 SHOOTING, 84 PASSING, 86 DRIBBLING, 79 DEFENDING, 82 HEADING

FIFA 12 - 90 (ST)

83 PACE, 88 SHOOTING, 79 PASSING, 84 DRIBBLING, 71 DEFENDING, 81 HEADING

FIFA 13 - 89 (CF)

79 PACE, 88 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 84 DRIBBLING, 61 DEFENDING, 82 HEADING

FIFA 14 - 87 (CF)

76 PACE, 87 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 83 DRIBBLING, 59 DEFENDING, 81 HEADING

FIFA 15 - 86 (ST)

76 PACE, 87 SHOOTING, 82 PASSING, 83 DRIBBLING, 44 DEFENDING, 87 PHYSICAL

FIFA 16 - 86 (ST)

75 PACE, 86 SHOOTING, 81 PASSING, 81 DRIBBLING, 47 DEFENDING, 87 PHYSICAL

FIFA 17 - 84 (CAM)

71 PACE, 84 SHOOTING, 81 PASSING, 79 DRIBBLING, 53 DEFENDING, 86 PHYSICAL

