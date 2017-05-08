GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney's dramatic decline from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Wayne Rooney's dour performance against Arsenal on Sunday just about summed up his recent decline at Manchester United.

Played in central midfield alongside Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera, the Englishman looked sluggish and was guilty of passing up a golden goalscoring opportunity in the 31st minute.

When Rob Holding played a stray backpass to Petr Cech, Rooney intercepted but shot straight at the goalkeeper, much to Juan Mata's frustration.

Worse still for Rooney were his statistics at the Emirates Stadium: zero crosses completed, four shots off target, one chance created, zero take-ons and zero tackles won.

Not exactly a captain's performance.

Rooney's display was yet another reminder of how he's living on borrowed time under Jose Mourinho. It seems inevitable that he'll leave for China this summer.

What's most worrying for the 31-year-old is just how steep his decline has been. Whereas most players gradually slow down, Rooney has been awful for a good couple of years now.

That much is also evident on FIFA 17. Back in 2009, when FIFA 10 was released, the England international was an 89-rated striker and received a 92-rated upgrade midway through the season.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Now, he's an 84-rated attacking midfielder at threat of dropping even further down the 80s when FIFA 18 is released in September.

Let's take a look at Rooney's plummet from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17 (via Futhead):

FIFA 10 - 89/92 (ST)

84 PACE, 89 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 87 DRIBBLING, 71 DEFENDING, 73 HEADING

87 PACE, 92 SHOOTING, 86 PASSING, 90 DRIBBLING, 74 DEFENDING, 76 HEADING

p1bfk9jjlmre21h0l1hkbshmv7b.jpg

FIFA 11 - 88 (ST)

85 PACE, 97 SHOOTING, 84 PASSING, 86 DRIBBLING, 79 DEFENDING, 82 HEADING

p1bfk9ke471sfobed17s6kd01i4pd.jpg

FIFA 12 - 90 (ST)

83 PACE, 88 SHOOTING, 79 PASSING, 84 DRIBBLING, 71 DEFENDING, 81 HEADING

p1bfk9ksbd1kju184sg491fdf12v6f.jpg

FIFA 13 - 89 (CF)

79 PACE, 88 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 84 DRIBBLING, 61 DEFENDING, 82 HEADING

p1bfk9lf8jts01k8c1pcs1ka8ro5h.jpg

FIFA 14 - 87 (CF)

76 PACE, 87 SHOOTING, 83 PASSING, 83 DRIBBLING, 59 DEFENDING, 81 HEADING

p1bfk9mb7a1hj7nlq19741na31t22j.jpg

FIFA 15 - 86 (ST)

76 PACE, 87 SHOOTING, 82 PASSING, 83 DRIBBLING, 44 DEFENDING, 87 PHYSICAL

p1bfk9mvpd1gnrg893gan6l1tt7l.jpg

FIFA 16 - 86 (ST)

75 PACE, 86 SHOOTING, 81 PASSING, 81 DRIBBLING, 47 DEFENDING, 87 PHYSICAL

p1bfk9njul9v1nh81vh91tgt1ukqn.jpg

FIFA 17 - 84 (CAM)

71 PACE, 84 SHOOTING, 81 PASSING, 79 DRIBBLING, 53 DEFENDING, 86 PHYSICAL

p1bfk9o6j24djpvot0q1gv6p12p.jpg

