There's no denying that LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever to step foot on an NBA court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has accomplished so much in his 14 years in the league and, coming off a sweep of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The three-time NBA champion helped end the city of Cleveland's lengthy professional sports title drought last season and is looking to win a second-straight NBA championship this postseason.

Even though the Cavaliers have played the minimum eight games so far this postseason, sweeping both the Raptors and Indiana Pacers, James has already accomplished some historical feats, with some others potentially waiting on the horizon.

Here's a look at the five most impressive things LeBron has added to his postseason resume already during this year's NBA Playoffs.

Most postseason series won (31)

Though old-time teams like Bill Russell's dominant Boston Celtics squads didn't have as many rounds of the playoffs to get through as LeBron, it's still impressive that James now has won 31 total series, putting him ahead of Michael Jordan for most all-time:

King James hasn't yet won as many titles as MJ - Jordan holds a 6-3 advantage in that regard - but his run of playoff dominance is unmatched in NBA history.

And, there's no way LeBron is done yet. He still has quite a few playoff series victories left in him - perhaps even two more this postseason.

Most playoff series sweeps (11)

The Cavaliers' first-round sweep of the Pacers gave LeBron the most best-of-seven series sweeps in NBA history, moving him past San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan on the all-time list:

After Sunday's sweep of the Raptors, James now has 11 - a record that may never be broken, as Duncan is retired and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili likely don't have many seasons left in them.

With more rest coming as the Cavs await their next playoff opponent, the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards face the very real danger of being LeBron's 12th sweep victims.

More playoff points than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

With 35 points in Cleveland's Game 3 win over the Raptors, James moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar into second place on the NBA's all-time postseason scoring list.

Kareem finished his impressive career with 5,762 playoff points and LeBron ended Game 3 with 5,765 points and added 35 more to make it an even 5,800 following Game 4:

Now trailing only Michael Jordan on the list, it's not out of the question that LeBron could move up to No. 1 this postseason. He currently trails MJ by only 187 points.

The best of both worlds

LeBron has been dominant both in the paint and behind the three-point line this postseason, hitting 66 percent of his post shots and knocking down 47 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Those numbers are better than Shaquille O'Neal's best season with the Los Angeles Lakers, when he made 62 percent of his shots in the paint, and better than Steph Curry's best year with the Golden State Warriors, when he shot 46 percent from three-point range:

Having a player performing so well in both aspects of the offense makes the Cavaliers nearly impossible to guard. If James can continue shooting at this ridiculous pace, there may not be a team that can stop Cleveland.

Aging with style

LeBron is now 32 years old, which seems young, but he has a lot of NBA games under his belt - 1,268 to be exact.

However, he's still at the top of his game, and his dominance rivals Jordan when it comes to scoring at this stage of his postseason career:

Jordan obviously continued his dominance through the end of the Bulls' second title three-peat. James will have a chance to prove he's still a force to be reckoned with as he continues to add more postseason appearances to his resume.