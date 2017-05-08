A legal case set for review in Rome on Tuesday could be set to alter the laws of the transfer market as a group of agents are hoping to overturn FIFA's deregulation of their profession, according to Goal.

Back in April of 2015, FIFA got rid of their global licensing system, but the agents are hoping that the hearing in Italy will reintroduce something similar to the former system that allowed only certified professional agents represent footballers.

The ramifications could be huge for the upcoming transfer window, as the ruling would not only have a significant effect on Europe's top five leagues, but in countries like Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Ukraine, Switzerland and Mexico as well.

The hearing was brought to the court by the IAFA - Italian association of football agents – who are hoping that a decision can be made alongside the Italian Football Federation over the ruling, though the IAFC is also holding separate talks with the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Sport and the Italian National Olympic Committee.

Representatives from the IAFA are hoping that a positive outcome for them could kick off a domino effect of similar action right across Europe, especially as they have also petitioned the European Parliament to help challenge FIFA's rule change from two years ago.

At the time, the rule changes proved to be a controversial measure as it made it much easier for individuals to become involved in the transfering of players.

All clubs would have to do is pay a small fee to a person registered as a football 'intermediary', though some worried that it left the market open to more corruption and involvement from organised crime.

Before the ruling, football agents were required to pass an exam that covered everything from contract legalities, immigration rules and registration laws, meaning that it wasn't a profession anyone without a serious interest in the business could get into.

The current rules have also seen a sharp rise in the amount of family members who choose to represent their relatives who are footballers, but that could all change on Tuesday as a decision in the IAFA's favour could change the landscape right across Europe.

"The proposed new regulations would benefit not only football agents, but also football clubs and players as they would reduce criminal activity in the transfer market," an IAFA statement said.

