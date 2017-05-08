It’s been almost five years since the most dramatic goal in Premier League history.

With Manchester City drawing 2-2 with QPR on the final day of the season needing a win to lift their first league title for 44 years, Sergio Aguero sent the Etihad Stadium wild with an injury-time strike.

It was simply incredible.

Article continues below

Not only did the goal seal City’s first Premier League title, it also broke the heart of their arch-rivals Manchester United.

It couldn’t get any better for City fans.

Article continues below

Now, five years later and Aguero has revealed all about his incredible strike.

In an interview with Match of the Day magazine, Aguero has explained the role the enigmatic Mario Balotelli played in the goal - where he produced his first assist of the season - and recapped the most memorable strike of his career.

Aguero recalls THAT goal

“I don’t get asked everyday about this goal, but it is every so often. When anyone mentions a goal in the last minute or if QPR come up in the news I think about it,” he said.

“I looked up at the scoreboard and it said 88 minutes. It was 2-1, we were losing. I said to myself – that’s the Premier League, we’re going to lose the Premier League here.

“We carried on, we got the corner and Dzeko scored the equaliser. QPR got ready to restart the game.

“I said to Mario Balotelli ‘Stay close to me, I’m going to try and play a one-two at some point’. Mario just went ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’

“I don’t know if he was actually listening to me! He is a bit crazy so maybe he didn’t understand!

“A few seconds later, the chance came. It was the first time I’d actually dropped deep in the entire game, I’d been marked by the defence but I came deep to receive the ball.

“I turned, if you look on the video you’ll see that I look up when I get hold of the ball so I can look for where Mario is. So I get a chance with the outside of my foot to just play into Mario.

“Then, incredibly, Mario was falling – but with a great amount of skill he managed to play it back to me and I burst into the area.

“My first thought was, if I can get it a little bit out of my feet, beyond the defender, I can perhaps get a penalty because there was some slight contact, but the ref probably wouldn’t have given it!

"So I kept going, I kept my shot low and to the near post and it went in! You only have to talk to any City fans and that game is always the one they want to talk about.

"The fact that it is in their memories forever means I’m never going to forget it either."

While Aguero has gone on to become a City legend, scoring 167 goals in 250 appearances, Balotelli only played another 14 league matches at the club before joining AC Milan.

He may not be too fondly remember by City fans but you simply can’t underestimate the role he played in them winning the Premier League title in 2012.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms