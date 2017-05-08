Often times the opponent of Conor McGregor doesn't seem to take the heavy-handed Irishman too seriously, and it proves to be a huge mistake.

The UFC lightweight champ loves to talk smack leading up to his Octagon appearances, leaving his opponents to think that's all he can do. Whenever 'The Notorious One' steps inside the cage, however, his patented left-hand shot is often the downfall of all who stand opposite him.

It's a trend mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have seemed to get used to lately with McGregor, and one fan has put together the perfect video to showcase it.

In the video below, you can see how fighters such as Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, and Dennis Siver reacted to McGregor before and after their fights. Check it out:

The Irishman earned his shot at the 145-pound throne by defeating Dennis Siver. Siver vowed to end the hype train of the youngster heading into their fight but was taken out in the second round of their meeting.

McGregor's first highly-anticipated bout was his fight against Dustin Poirier. Poirier was McGregor's first test against a legitimate top contender, and he passed it with flying colors. After heated verbal exchanges between the pair leading up to the bout, McGregor silenced 'The Diamond' with a quick first round knockout.

McGregor and Mendes locked horns for the interim featherweight championship during the Summer of 2015. McGregor was originally slated to meet Jose Aldo at the UFC 189 event, but unfortunately, the Brazilian was forced off due to injury.

Mendes stepped in on short notice and actually gave McGreger a lot of trouble, bludgeoning him on the mat with some nasty ground-and-pound. The American expended too much energy, however, and McGregor capitalized, putting him down with a left-hand shot.

It was McGregor's first UFC title win of his career.

One fight that the video makes no mention of is 'The Notorious One's' thrashing of Jose Aldo. Aldo went undefeated in MMA for almost a decade, and McGregor knocked him out in just 13 seconds to become the UFC's undisputed featherweight champion.

After a back-and-forth rivalry with Nate Diaz at welterweight, McGregor challenged then-lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez and defeated him in the second round of their UFC 205 meeting in Madison Square Garden.

McGregor became the first dual-weight champion in UFC history. He is now on the verge of landing a boxing superfight against legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

