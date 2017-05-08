GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Brian O'Driscoll.

What Brian O'Driscoll told Gary Ringrose when Lions squad was announced

The selection for this year’s Lion’s tour has been released and the players have discovered their fate. Some over the moon, some heartbroken.

With the exclusion of some talented players, one ex-Lions captain had something to say…

In an interview with The Telegraph, Brian O’Driscoll admits that New Zealand is by far the toughest place he’s toured on behalf of the Lions, and believes that the 41 man squad chosen by Warren Gatland will not be able to compete, physically.

The former Lions captain and Irish talisman believes Gary Ringrose is the piece of the jigsaw that Gatland needs to ensure success.

After the release of the squad, O’Driscoll revealed a classy text message to the young star telling him to keep his head up, and not to give up hope on being on that plane to New Zealand.

“I sent him a text when the squad was announced saying I knew he would be really disappointed but there was a long way to go yet. A lot can change in two months.” said the Irishman.

It appears once a captain, always a captain as the professional demeanour of O’Driscoll is clear in an act such as this. Going above and beyond for a player following in his footsteps. 

Brian O’Driscoll was 22 when he first took part in a Lions Tour, proving to be the star of the show in Australia 2001. His performance in the first test still goes down in the history books today.

Can young talent, Gary Ringrose, follow in the footsteps of a legend? That remains to be seen.

The Lions tour of New Zealand begins on the 3rd June, 2017.

