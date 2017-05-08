Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

It’s safe to say that the majority of fans believe Batista’s latest WWE run went down as a failure.

It’s easy to see it that way, as he failed to hit the heights he did when he was sitting at the top of the company and dominated as the World Heavyweight Champion but as he put it, he submitted to Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXX and helped get The Shield over – so it wasn’t all too bad.

He won’t be too upset either, as he’s carved out a wonderful career for himself in Hollywood and continues to impress in the roles he’s in.

However, it’s obvious that WWE missed the boat on plenty of opportunities for The Animal, so you can’t blame him for not wanting to come back as he’s spoken out on numerous occasions about the politics that goes on behind the scenes.

Batista recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 2, and spoke out on several WWE-related topics.

He revealed that he’s wanted to return to the organisation for quite some time, but only wants to have one match at WrestleMania against Triple H, which would be his retirement but the company has rejected that.

A match against The Game is probably sentimental to him as their role in Evolution ignited entertaining feuds down the line, but there are other stars Batista could have faced that would have printed money for WWE.

One of those is something we never witnessed on the main roster, where The Animal would take on The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

THE ANIMAL VS. THE BEAST

It’s a shame the two had never crossed paths on television and Batista revealed what happened when the two were part of Ohio Valley Wrestling – which was WWE’s developmental system at the time – where they used to compete against each other quite often.

One match did happen on the main roster, but was never televised.

Batista said: “I only worked with Brock in OVW. He worked one house show in WWE, but he just jobbed me out. It was a total squash match. I hadn’t even…we had been with Evolution.”

While politics do seem to annoy him, Batista had a simpler answer for not wanting to face him as he rejected the idea of returning for that match when speaking to Jericho.

He added: “I don’t know if I want Brock to drop me on my head [laughs].”

It’s common knowledge that Lesnar is intense in that ring, and he won’t go easy on anybody regardless of his relationship with them.

Batista can’t afford that at this stage of his career, as there’s always a chance something can go wrong and that could have an effect on his acting career too. Plus, he probably doesn't want to job out to him again.

Still, it’s a feud fans would have loved to watch when both were in their prime.

