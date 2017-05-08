The Cleveland Cavaliers are sailing through the Eastern Conference, sweeping the first two rounds and enjoying plenty of time off between opponents.

That gives the team time to brush up on the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards as they battle it out in a tied up 2-2 series. What better time to scout the opponent than actual live games in the playoffs?

Count J.R. Smith out. The Cavaliers swingman is enjoying his third run to the NBA Finals in a row with LeBron, and he's approaching the extra time off very differently. Smith is doing something quite strange to keep his mind focused on the next round.

J.R. was asked if he plans on watching the Celtics and Wizards fight to make the Eastern Conference Finals, or perhaps even get in some early scouting on the Western Conference. His response is absolutely classic, and there's no doubt that he's being honest about it.

“I watch the Golf Channel. I don’t watch [other playoff games], honestly. I try not to. If I do watch the games, I gotta play some music or something in the back because I don’t like everything else that goes along with just the game. But for the most part, I don't watch it, I watch the Golf Channel," Smith said in response.

There's some history behind Smith's affinity for golf, and it's very real. Back in 2010, Smith held a charity golf tournament and was interviewed about the event. He had been holding the tourney for years (it was its fourth run) and was ready to talk about his love for the links.

"I got into the sport within the last year and a half. I like it, it’s challenging. It just gives me another thing to think about when I’m not playing basketball. you get time to yourself. You get to be in a nice environment — being outdoors is always a plus for me. It’s just enjoying nice days," Smith told SLAM's Lang Whitaker.

"I just thought it was boring, just watching golf and stuff like that. But after playing it on the Wii, I wanted to really play it, and I just got hooked."

Seven years later, that love for golf has only been growing stronger it seems. Golf is an interesting escape for one of the NBA's loudest personalities, but Smith's been a key piece for the Cavaliers since being traded to Cleveland by the New York Knicks. If it works, it works.