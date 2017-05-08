AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

AJ Styles reveals the big goal he's aiming for in WWE

AJ Styles knows what he wants next in the WWE.

'The Champ That Runs The Camp' had a great first year in the WWE, as he entered some entertaining programs with Chris Jericho and John Cena. He also defeated Dean Ambrose at Backlash to win his first WWE Championship.

His reign as champ ended at the Royal Rumble in January after a loss to John Cena, however, Styles already has his next goal on his radar.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Styles revealed his aspirations to challenge for the United States Championship in the near future and make it as great as the WWE Title:

"I'm excited about it. I think the United States Championship is as big of a deal to me as the WWE Championship, I'm just not in line for that right now and that's okay.

"I set goals and being U.S. Champion is one of those and I want to make that Unites States Championship as important as the WWE Championship."

On the brink of the WWE's European tour, Styles also proclaimed his love for performing in front of the UK crowds:

"I love the UK. I've been wrestling for 18 years and it's always been one of my favorite countries to visit because they have some of the craziest fans. They love what we do, especially the WWE.

"You'd better watch out because, as we've seen, we get a lot of UK fans that come out for Wrestlemania and the Monday and Tuesday after on live TV they'll take over the show if you don't watch it."

Styles had a tremendous match with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, which arguably stole the show. The pair's rivalry came to an immediate end after the match, after having earned one another's respect from their war.

Now Styles has become the No. 1-contender for the United States Championship after having defeated Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn on a recent episode of SmackDown. He is now scheduled to take on Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash on May 21st from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

If he emerges victorious, it will be Styles' first ever United States Title and his second ever title win in the WWE.

What are your thoughts? Do you want to see Styles become the United States Championship? And will he go over Owens at Backlash? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Vince McMahon
SmackDown

