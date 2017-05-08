On Monday afternoon, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante was handed his second personal accolade of the season, winning the Football Writers Association Football of the Year, adding to the PFA Player of the Year award he picked up a few weeks back.

The Frenchman was the overwhelming favourite to claim the award, beating the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Kane.

The award is decided by the votes from around 400 journalists with five Chelsea players being nominated and three from Spurs - the league's top two sides.

Cesar Azplicueta, Diego Costa and David Luiz joined Kante and Hazard, while Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld joined Kane in the votes.

Being the top two teams in the country, it is not surprising to see so many names from the London sides cropping up, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't the odd strange inclusion in the list, as reported by the Mirror.

The biggest shock of all? Ben Foster. That's right, West Brom's English shot-stopper received some votes and even though he's been fairly efficient in the Baggies net, he surely doesn't warrant a place on such an illustrious list.

Surely, Burnley's Tom Heaton has outperformed his international compatriot? But yet, Sean Dyche's star man does not feature - even David de Gea didn't get a vote.

There were a few more surprises, with Brighton's Anthony Knockaert - the Championship Player of the Year - featuring, along with Sunderland talisman Jermain Defoe and Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Seems some of the nation's media were impressed with those embedded in a relegation battle or, in the case of Defoe, one who has lost said battle.

To be fair, the recently recalled England international was the only chance the Black Cats stood of beating the drop, scoring 15 goals in the league.

As for Knockaert's recognition on the list, well, it would help if the nominee was playing in the top-flight.

Next season, the Frenchman will have his chance to showcase his talents and, who knows, we may see his name on the list again come the spring of 2018.

