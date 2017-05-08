Kurt Angle is finally back with the WWE, but it took a long and harsh road to get there.

Angle made his debut with the company back in 1998 and was hyped in large part to his Olympic Gold Medal win. After eight years with the company Angle developed an addiction to drugs and it began affecting his relationship with the promotion.

He and the WWE went their separate ways in August of 2006.

Now Angle has returned and was inducted in the WWE's 2017 Hall Of Fame Class to a massive reaction from pro wrestling fans. Shortly after, he was announced as fellow Hall Of Famer Mick Foley's replacement as Monday Night RAW General Manager.

Having recovered from his addiction now, and taking steps to help others with the same issues, Angle spoke to Addiction Professional to explain how he convinced his doctors to get him back into the squared circle as soon as possible (quotes via NoDQ.com):

“WWE has a great wellness policy now. You have to pass physicals through WWE doctors, not your own. But back then, I was convincing my doctor to get me back as soon as possible.

"As long as you were cleared by a doctor in 2003, WWE was OK with it. Now, they have their own doctors you have to go through.

"I rushed back in there long before I should have. That was my own fault, talking my doctor into clearing me.”

Angle also stated that Vince McMahon tried to help him out, but he kept refusing:

“I thought I was a liability to that company, and I think he felt that way. He was trying to help me, and I didn’t want his help.”

“I was meant for [the pro wrestling] business. I’m the best in the business, and it’s being taken away from me,” Angle says.

“Instead of realizing maybe I should retire or take a long break, I thought, you know what, I’m going to ride this train as long as I can.

"I’m going to take as many pills as I have to to keep going. I’m not going to let this be taken away from me. I’m just going to go as long as I can until I can’t go anymore.”

