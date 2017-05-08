NBA 2K18 reveals the legend edition cover athlete

2K Sports makes a months-long production out of the release of their NBA 2K series every year, trying to raise the bar each time.

NBA 2K has become a leviathan in the gaming industry, essentially burying EA Sports' NBA Live series into a graveyard of gaming obscurity. There's no question NBA 2K is the best basketball game on the market every single year.

2K Sports hasn't announced the main cover athlete yet, but the "legend" editions of the game has its Hall of Famer in hand. The company made the announcement with a hilarious ad featuring two of the biggest superstars in NBA history.

The legend gracing the cover of the more-expensive versions of the game is none other than Shaquille O'Neal, who had his legacy turned into a massive bronze statue at STAPLES Center earlier this year.

The ad is absolutely hilarious, featuring not only Shaq accepting the honor of being the "legend" cover athlete, but Kobe Bryant having a brilliant cameo. No further spoilers; see for yourself:

Now that's some brilliant marketing. Kobe's been busy since retiring, making a short film, appearing on late night talk shows and enjoying what's becoming a very well-rounded portfolio away from the court. Add amazing commercial to the list.

The duo was one of the greatest to ever play together, capturing three titles in a row before the cracks between the two gigantic stars began to show. Shaq would go on to be traded to the Miami Heat to capture a fourth title, while Kobe ended his 20-year Laker career with five rings.

Bryant was also the first athlete to be featured on the "legend" edition of NBA 2K last year. 2K Sports may be marketing geniuses for focusing on Lakers fans to purchase the costly versions of the game.

The cover for the base version of the game remains a mystery, however. Shaq dunking as a member of the Heat is on the first tier of the "legend" version. To get a cover featuring Shaq as a Laker you'll have to shell out even more money to get the "legend gold" edition.

The marketing has only just begun, but the Shaq reveal is proof that 2K Sports has some good content ahead for NBA fans. The Kobe reveal in the ad was perfect, and it's nice to see the company isn't taking itself too seriously.

NBA 2K18 will be available to play on September 15 for those who pre-order the game, with a worldwide launch four days later.