There’s understandable excitement surrounding the UFC 211 event which takes place on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with two huge championship fights closing out the show.

Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight crown against a man he’s lost to before, Junior dos Santos while Jessica Andrade aims to end the reign of the strawweight queen, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 211

They’re not the only bouts fans are going to be witnessing, as Demian Maia battles Jorge Masvidal, Frankie Edgar goes up against Yair Rodriguez and on the preliminary card we have a bout between two of Conor McGregor’s victims as Eddie Alvarez returns to action for the first time since his stunning loss at UFC 205 where he takes on Dustin Poirier.

So, you can understand why even UFC president Dana White would be excited to kick off the countdown, but it seems like his excitement got the better of him this time.

MMAJunkie’s Chamatkar Sandhu luckily captured a screenshot of an Instagram post from White before he took it down, and you’ll be able to see why he did that below.

On the surface, it looks like an ordinary promotional poster to hype up the fight and get his legion of fans hyped as well – but eagle-eyed fans noticed one glaring error from the image.

ERROR

Miocic is standing alongside dos Santos while Jedrzejczyk also has her place on the poster – but Andrade is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, the promotional team probably decided to take a shortcut and they paid the price for it as they accidentally slotted Claudia Gadelha on the poster instead of the actual challenger.

The post – which White has now deleted – was liked by almost 5,000 people by the time somebody took a screen grab, and White is perhaps either kicking himself for not noticing, or whoever created that image in the first place for doing a lazy job.

It’s probably just a small oversight, though, as Gadelha did take on the dominating Pole on two occasions, with the first clash taking place on the same night dos Santos defeated Miocic at UFC on FOX 13.

You can imagine what sort of reaction this has been receiving on Twitter as well, with one user pointing out that with so many stars on the UFC roster, all of the fighters probably look the same to Dana at this point anyway.

As of this writing, Dana hasn’t uploaded a new poster to hype up the event but you can be sure he’ll triple check it next time to make sure the correct fighters are displayed on the poster.

