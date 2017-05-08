At the first time of asking after being relegated in 2015/16, Newcastle have got themselves promoted back into the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez's men went up as champions on the last day, after Jack Grealish's last-minute equaliser for Aston Villa against Brighton allowed the Toon Army to steal in at the death following their 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

The Spanish manager will now return to the league which made him a star during his time with Liverpool, where he lifted the Champions League in 2005.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

If Newcastle are to survive in 2017/18, Benitez's contact book and nous in the transfer market will be key to their chances.

The likes of Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey were brought in last summer - all with Premier League experience - but the Toon will need further quality to survive in a more competitive environment.

Article continues below

There are several names currently residing in England's top-flight would that would jump at the chance to move to St James' Park but in one of his Mirror columns, Stan Collymore may have gone a tad overboard with his suggestions.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa man says that the club should be targeting Cesc Fabregas, John Terry and Jermain Defoe.

Like an excited kid on Christmas, Collymore's words are just a bit too hopeful, particularly the first name.

Fabregas is still a vital squad player under Antonio Conte at Chelsea and if the Spaniard were to look for a new club this summer, he could probably find a much bigger suitor.

Terry and Defoe are a bit more realistic, particularly the former as he has already announced that he is leaving west London in search of regular first-team football. If the latter made the move, Tyneside would be split after his heroics with bitter rivals, Sunderland.

Naturally, a few Twitter users took it upon themselves to give their opinion on Collymore's choices.

It would be interesting to see Terry paired up next to the club's 23-year-old captain, Jamaal Lascelles, just to see if the old warhorse's past greatness would rub off on the youngster.

As for Defoe, well, surely he would be a replacement for Gayle, which is certainly not needed; the former Crystal Palace striker scored 23 league goals, averaging one every 93 minutes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms