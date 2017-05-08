GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Stan Collymore names three players Newcastle should sign for next season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the first time of asking after being relegated in 2015/16, Newcastle have got themselves promoted back into the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez's men went up as champions on the last day, after Jack Grealish's last-minute equaliser for Aston Villa against Brighton allowed the Toon Army to steal in at the death following their 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

The Spanish manager will now return to the league which made him a star during his time with Liverpool, where he lifted the Champions League in 2005.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

If Newcastle are to survive in 2017/18, Benitez's contact book and nous in the transfer market will be key to their chances.

The likes of Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey were brought in last summer - all with Premier League experience - but the Toon will need further quality to survive in a more competitive environment.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

There are several names currently residing in England's top-flight would that would jump at the chance to move to St James' Park but in one of his Mirror columns, Stan Collymore may have gone a tad overboard with his suggestions.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa man says that the club should be targeting Cesc Fabregas, John Terry and Jermain Defoe.

Like an excited kid on Christmas, Collymore's words are just a bit too hopeful, particularly the first name.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Fabregas is still a vital squad player under Antonio Conte at Chelsea and if the Spaniard were to look for a new club this summer, he could probably find a much bigger suitor.

Terry and Defoe are a bit more realistic, particularly the former as he has already announced that he is leaving west London in search of regular first-team football. If the latter made the move, Tyneside would be split after his heroics with bitter rivals, Sunderland.

Hull City v Sunderland - Premier League

Naturally, a few Twitter users took it upon themselves to give their opinion on Collymore's choices.

It would be interesting to see Terry paired up next to the club's 23-year-old captain, Jamaal Lascelles, just to see if the old warhorse's past greatness would rub off on the youngster.

As for Defoe, well, surely he would be a replacement for Gayle, which is certainly not needed; the former Crystal Palace striker scored 23 league goals, averaging one every 93 minutes. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Stan Collymore

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again