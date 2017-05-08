Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross is on his way back to the WWE commentary booth.

'Good ole JR' made his return to the company at WrestleMania 33 to call The Undertaker's final match against Roman Reigns. It was good to hear the legendary voice of the WWE back on WWE programming, and he's already on his way back.

JR took to his blog on the JR's BBQ website and announced that he will be commentating the upcoming WWE UK episodes alongside Nigel McGuinness:

"I'm excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon.

"Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involving new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process.

"Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.

"WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, "Business is Picking Up!" I am happy to say."

The series is set to air on the WWE Network sometime later this month, however, no official date has been given as of this writing.

It's been a hard time for Ross lately, as his wife recently passed away in a Vespa accident. She was driving home from the gym in Oklahoma when she was struck by a vehicle and suffered multiple skull fractures.

She succumbed to her injuries days later in the hospital. Ross noted on Twitter that the only chance she had at survival was for the swelling in her brain to subside, alas, sadly that did not happen. He then revealed that a priest had read her her last rights and she was taken off life support.

Despite the tragic news Ross still participated in WrestleMania 33 weekend activities and made his surprise return at the event itself to call the final match. There have been no details as to how much Ross will work on his new contract, but we'll keep you updated.

For now, we can just enjoy that one of the best commentators of all time is back in our lives.

