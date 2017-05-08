Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

For those of you that don’t get a chance to watch Monday Night Football, you really are missing out.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville - occasionally joined by a special guest - dissect the Premier League’s action in expert detail.

The past weekend, the biggest talking point was, of course, Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Article continues below

Arsenal’s win effectively ended United’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, despite spending £150 million last summer.

And, as Carragher and Neville discussed the defensive tactics employed by Mourinho at the Emirates, it was clear they disagreed.

Article continues below

On Sunday, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan virtually played as wing-backs as the Red Devils appear to play a back six.

It was to no avail, though, as the Gunners eased to a 2-0 victory.

Cue several moments of arguing between Carragher and Neville as they talking about the match.

The former Liverpool defender clearly believed that Mourinho shouldn’t be so defensive for a club that has spent so much money this season, while Neville defended the Portuguese coach, claiming that his squad simply isn’t good enough to attack a side like Arsenal.

Watch: The debate

Enjoy the brilliant debate by two of the best pundits around:

It really was fantastic viewing and Twitter absolutely loved it. Check out the best reaction:

But who won?

Well, as Carragher mentioned, Mourinho insisted that his side will challenge for the title at the start of the season and splashed the cash to ensure they did.

“I could be quite pragmatic to say ‘let's work and try and be back to the Champions League, try and be back to the top four,’” Mourinho said when he first arrived at Old Trafford.

“I prefer to be more aggressive and say we want to win.

“I don't want the players to think we have to do better and finish fourth. Finish fourth is not the aim.”

But Neville’s argument also rings true. He believes that United’s squad just simply isn’t good enough at the moment and, after Mourinho made eight changes ahead of their Europa League clash against Celta Vigo, maybe we shouldn’t have expected much more from his side.

But zero goals in away matches against the top six this season suggests that United really need to start being a bit more expansive against bigger clubs.

Sorry, United and Neville fans but we’re giving this round to Carragher.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms