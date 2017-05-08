Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Draymond Green says he doesn't respect 'dirty' NBA player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Boston Celtics are locked into a fierce playoff battle against the Washington Wizards, and Kelly Olynyk finds himself as a lightning rod for controversy once again

The Celtics' big man was in the crosshairs of Wizards' swingman Kelly Oubre in Game 3. Oubre shoved Olynyk, who set a screen on Kelly that he crashed into. The play left Oubre suspended for Game 4, but Olynyk unpunished.

Now, an unlikely player is coming forward to call Olynyk out for being dirty: Draymond Green. Draymond had some highly-critical things to say about Kelly, going as far as saying he doesn't "respect" him because of his dirty tactics. 

Article continues below

Green, who has is own podcast on The Uninterrupted, took to the airwaves to air out his unfiltered opinion about the Olynyk. 

"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man... he's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to do that," Green said on the Dray Day podcast, via Jordan Heck.

The irony here is almost too much to bear. Green has taken more than his fair share of criticism for playing dirty, particularly because he's constantly kicking his legs out as if the Golden State Warriors get more points for performing karate on the court.

Green has been fined, suspended and warned for flailing his limbs about. He was even suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals last year after hitting LeBron James in the groin following an altercation. Draymond further explained what makes Olynyk's play so dirty. 

"It's a big difference between knowing all the tricks because knowing all the tricks ain't doing stuff to hurt people. Like come on, he really yanked this dude's shoulder out of place. I don't roll with that man, dude dirty.

"This dude be out there trying to hurt people man. I don't rock with bruh like that," Green said of Olynyk. 

Olynyk definitely has "hurt" people, dislocating Kevin Love's shoulder years ago in the playoffs. Love was forced to miss the rest of the postseason after being diagnosed with the injury, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to lose in the NBA Finals. 

It's no secret that Olynyk is willing to get his hands dirty on the basketball court, but the hypocrisy of Draymond, another player considered "dirty," calling him out for it is something. It appears the old adage is true in this case: it takes one to know one. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again