The Boston Celtics are locked into a fierce playoff battle against the Washington Wizards, and Kelly Olynyk finds himself as a lightning rod for controversy once again

The Celtics' big man was in the crosshairs of Wizards' swingman Kelly Oubre in Game 3. Oubre shoved Olynyk, who set a screen on Kelly that he crashed into. The play left Oubre suspended for Game 4, but Olynyk unpunished.

Now, an unlikely player is coming forward to call Olynyk out for being dirty: Draymond Green. Draymond had some highly-critical things to say about Kelly, going as far as saying he doesn't "respect" him because of his dirty tactics.

Green, who has is own podcast on The Uninterrupted, took to the airwaves to air out his unfiltered opinion about the Olynyk.

"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man... he's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to do that," Green said on the Dray Day podcast, via Jordan Heck.

The irony here is almost too much to bear. Green has taken more than his fair share of criticism for playing dirty, particularly because he's constantly kicking his legs out as if the Golden State Warriors get more points for performing karate on the court.

Green has been fined, suspended and warned for flailing his limbs about. He was even suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals last year after hitting LeBron James in the groin following an altercation. Draymond further explained what makes Olynyk's play so dirty.

"It's a big difference between knowing all the tricks because knowing all the tricks ain't doing stuff to hurt people. Like come on, he really yanked this dude's shoulder out of place. I don't roll with that man, dude dirty.

"This dude be out there trying to hurt people man. I don't rock with bruh like that," Green said of Olynyk.

Olynyk definitely has "hurt" people, dislocating Kevin Love's shoulder years ago in the playoffs. Love was forced to miss the rest of the postseason after being diagnosed with the injury, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to lose in the NBA Finals.

It's no secret that Olynyk is willing to get his hands dirty on the basketball court, but the hypocrisy of Draymond, another player considered "dirty," calling him out for it is something. It appears the old adage is true in this case: it takes one to know one.