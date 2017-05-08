GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Canelo Triple G.

Gennady Golovkin criticises Canelo Alvarez for not stopping Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

The boxing world is still raving about what occurred on Saturday night in Las Vegas as Saul Alvarez pummelled his way to victory over a hapless Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Canelo picked up a unanimous decision victory in a one-sided contest with Chavez Jr offering very little even when he had the red-haired Mexican against the ropes – so you can’t blame the 20 thousand plus fans in attendance jeering his lack of effort.

Still, Canelo has been praised for the clinic but has still drawn some criticism at his failure to put his rival away but it comes as no surprise that the biggest surprise of the evening saw the fight against Gennady Golovkin officially be announced for September.

It seems like fans have been waiting an age for this to come to fruition, and Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya revealed it took only two weeks to finalise, so they kept it under the radar and delivered the announcement to its full effect.

While Triple G praised his middleweight rival inside of the ring, his tone was very different when speaking to the Los Angeles Times days later.

As far as the hard-hitting Kazakh is concerned, Canelo didn’t give the paying fans their money’s worth by finishing off Chavez Jr for the knockout when he had the chances and claimed that he’s different from Canelo; when there’s a fighter he can knock out, he’ll do it.

CRITICISM

He said: “I watch boxing closely. I knew Canelo was going to beat Chavez easy, and I thought he was going to get up there after what he did last year and make another scene, say something like, ‘I did this to Chavez, and I’ll do the same thing to you, Triple G.”

Fans did think Chavez Jr was almost the sacrificial lamb beforehand, as there was very little doubt that Alvarez would lose this fight – it was almost a set-up for bigger and better things and in this case, the biggest test of his life will be against Golovkin.

Triple G added that everyone wants to see a show, and claimed Canelo’s bout against Chavez Jr was more of a sparring contest instead.

He added: “[Saturday] was a little boring, like sparring.

“Canelo doesn’t want [to finish]. That’s not good for the people. A lot of people bought tickets and the pay-per-view. For what? For a show.

“Everybody likes drama, like my knockouts. If I see I can beat them, I do.”

It’s only been a few days since the fight was announced and we’re already getting mind games; so expect this one to step up a level as the fight draws near.

