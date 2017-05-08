GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool close in on their first summer signing - but their Champions League hopes may play a part

Liverpool's hopes of top four qualification suffered yet another setback on Sunday as they drew 0-0 with Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds have now claimed only two points from their last three games at home in the league as they opened the door to Arsenal - the Gunners beating Manchester United 2-0 the same day.

Realistically, Arsenal would have to win their remaining games and rely on Liverpool slipping up against either West Ham or Middlesbrough to beat them to a top four place - improbable but given their recent form, it is a possibility.

Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware that he needs to invest heavily in the summer to remedy some of the weak departments in his squad, regardless of their European fate.

Several areas require strengthening and it seems the German manager has moved quickly to address one of the weakest.

According to the Mirror, the Merseyside giants are close to a deal for Burnley defender Michael Keane - a transfer that would be worth around £25m.

However, Klopp may have to whip his current players into shape first if the proposed deal for the former Manchester United defender is to be completed.

That is because Keane is said to be stalling on the deal - which is rumoured to be four years in length - to see if Liverpool do indeed qualify for the Champions League.

FBL-FRIENDLY-GER-ENG

Burnley are well aware that they are set to lose their star man this summer with Chelsea, Manchester City and United all hovering around the England international.

If they are to beat the competition, Klopp will have to deliver a promise of Europe's top-tier competition for Sean Dyche's man.

Keane would represent excellent business for Liverpool to add much-needed depth to one of their weakest areas.

Swansea City v Burnley - Premier League

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have forged a fairly effective partnership but the likes of Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva - who has deputised in the role a number of times - should not be options for a club of their stature.

Joe Gomez is a promising player but after a host of injuries, the former Charlton starlet needs a loan spell in the lower divisions.

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Keane will plug the necessary holes and will bring some steel, composure and stability to Klopp's often leaky backline.

