Cesc Fabregas struggled for minutes under Antonio Conte’s regime at Chelsea earlier this season.

With N’Golo Kane and Nemanja Matic forming a formidable midfield partnership, the Spaniard had to make do with substitute appearances.

But Fabregas has shown everyone that, despite being 30-years-old, he is still one of the best passers in world football.

Article continues below

And how do we know that? Well, against Middlesbrough, Cesc Fabregas set a remarkable Premier League record.

In the 23rd-minute of the clash against doomed ‘Boro, Fabregas picked out Diego Costa with a delightful pass. Costa made no mistake to put his side 1-0 up and a giant step closer to the Premier League title.

Article continues below

Watch: Fabregas' 10th assist of the season

It also wrote Fabregas in the record books as he became the first player to reach 10 assists in SIX different Premier League campaign.

Yes, that assist for Costa was his tenth of the season with him hitting double figures in five previous seasons. Incredible.

Only two weeks ago he overtook Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the Premier League’s all-time assist table with his 104th set-up.

It put him second in the all-time list - although the chances of him overtaking Ryan Giggs (162) is very slim.

Nonetheless, Fabregas has played a crucial role in helping Chelsea go within inches of winning the title and will surely remain in the squad for next season - no matter who Conte brings in.

And don’t be surprised Fabregas makes another assist as Chelsea visit to West From on Friday knowing a victory would seal the title.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms