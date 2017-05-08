Cross promotions in the sports industry typically turn into huge ordeals, even when it's two worlds colliding like boxing and professional wrestling.

There's a reason legendary fighters like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, to name a few, eventually found their way onto WWE television. As the WWE tours through the United Kingdom, Tony Bellew decided to spice up the occasion for fans.

Bellew, the WBC cruiserweight champion, has never hid his love for professional wrestling. Tony is still recovering from a hand injury he sustained during his victory over Dave Haye, but he made an appearance at a WWE Live in Livepool and revealed he'd love to step in the wrestling ring.

Article continues below

Bellew spoke with SKY Sports News HQ at the event and explained that, should he ever get the chance to compete in the WWE, he'd want to take his shot at the King of Kings, Triple H.

"Tony would like to slap Triple H's backside. I like the sound of that, or doing a 'Stone Cold' stunner on Triple H, he was a phenomenal wrestler in his day, so I wouldn't mind a little go at that," Bellew said.

Article continues below

The Game was definitely a phenomenal worker back in the day, and a battle between two champions would make for some very happy fans in the UK. Bellew, 34, likely has no more than a handful of top-billed fights before it's time to transition his incredible boxing career into something new.

The WWE is a ripe place for that, even if it's for a one-time deal. It doesn't hurt that the WWE is also trying to broaden it's global reach outside of America, with plans on adding a weekly UK-based show to the WWE Network.

Bellew being involved at all would only help strengthen the WWE's mass appeal in the UK, though there's no doubt they'd want to do it on a larger scale than a WWE Network show. A showdown between The Game and The Bomber has pay-per-view billing written all over it.

The likelihood of it going down anytime soon is slim, but it's fun to think about. Anytime a megastar gets involved with the WWE something memorable typically comes of it, and Tony dropping a stunner on Triple H would be ... well ... stunning.

Would you want to see Bellew in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms