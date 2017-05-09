If an NBA reporter is in search of a story, all they really need to do is stick a microphone in front of Draymond Green’s mouth.

He will take care of the rest.

Before the Warriors swept the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series, Green critiqued the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, both of whom didn’t come close to contending in their series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who, like the Warriors, have gone a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs.

"I thought teams would compete a little harder," Green said after the pregame shootaround, via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you're only watching one side of the good basketball. That's kind of weak.”

While the recent series against the Raptors featured a couple blowouts, the Pacers tested the Cavs in the first round a couple times, even holding a 27-point lead in one of their games, which somewhat refutes Green's point. Although, the Western Conference is definitely regarded as the stronger of the two, which is most likely his main point.

"I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it's going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don't know what that something is,” he added.

While it was an odd choice of words for Green since his team was on the verge of their second-straight sweep at the time he said them, he viewed the Jazz as a worthy opponent who put up a good fight.

"I think Utah is still playing good basketball," he said before Game 4. "Regardless if they win or not, I think we're a better team. But at the same time, they still play a good brand of basketball.”

They may play a good brand of basketball, but not one that the combination of Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson couldn't overtake.

The Warriors are now awaiting the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs while the Cavaliers will take on the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

With a number of days off in between now and his next series, expect a few more hot takes from Green, who has proven that he loves to stir the pot a little bit when the media puts him in a position to voice his strong opinions.

The entire NBA community is bracing itself for what would be another epic showdown if Cleveland and Golden State face off in their third-straight NBA Finals, which at this point looks like it'll happen.