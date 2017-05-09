GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pittsburgh Pirates star undergoes surprising surgery

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was called “groin discomfort”.

On Monday, the team revealed that Taillon underwent surgery to remove suspected testicular cancer at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny General Hospital.

Further treatment will be determined in the coming days and weeks after upcoming tests, according to the team.

Taillon was the No. 2 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2010 MLB Draft and impressed during his time with the Big League club this season, going 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA with 30 strikeouts through 35.1 innings in six starts.

While the news is obviously scary and devastating, the pitcher’s spirits remain high.

Here’s what he posted on his official Twitter account shortly after the news broke:

“Today I lost a piece of my ‘manhood’. But today I’m feeling like more of a man than I ever have,” he noted in his powerful message.

Manager Clint Hurdle offered support for his player:

”It's a choice each of us makes every day in how we handle what comes in front of us, and Jameson continues to choose to take a higher road, to take a positive road, to take an upbeat road. He's very mindful of this being his journey. He decided long ago to own everything that happens. When you take ownership of every decision you make, of every act, circumstance that happens to you and work through it in a positive fashion, there's no telling what can happen.”

"He's tough as nails, so he's always going to look for the positive in things,” teammate and fellow starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said via MLB.com. "Unfortunately it just couldn't have happened to a harder worker, a guy who was prepared to do his job. This can be a really deadly disease, and it takes a strong person to beat it, and that's definitely who he is.”

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old pitcher, this isn’t the first time he is dealing with health-related adversity. He sat out the entire 2014 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and a sports hernia operation caused him to miss all of 2015.

"Some of these things have kind of come up along his career so far, but there's no doubt that the guy will somehow be better for it," Cole said. "I think he's proven that so far when he's hit speed bumps. We're obviously looking forward to a speedy recovery. We're not completely out of the woods at this point, but praying for him and pulling hard.”

Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates

"[Taillon is] a strong guy, physically and mentally," teammate Josh Harrison noted. "He's got nothing but support from us. We're going to pray him up, love on him and just wait for his recovery. First thing is him being healthy. We're not worried about a timetable for him being able to play. I'm more worried about him as a person, as a son and a friend."

It seems as though he has a solid support system in place and the will to succeed, which goes a long way towards his recovery. Our best wishes are with him. 

