Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Warriors complete sweep over Jazz after huge first quarter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Warriors 121, Jazz 95; Golden State wins series 4-0

The Warriors got off to a quick 39-17 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Jazz 61-43 in the second half to earn the sweep. The foursome of Steph Curry (30/5/7), Klay Thompson (21/2/1), Kevin Durant (18/6/5) and Draymond Green (17/10/11) carried Golden State and Green posted a triple-double in the dominant victory. Gordon Hayward (25/5/3) led the Jazz in scoring in the loss while Rudy Gobert (12/13) posted a double-double in front of the home crowd. The Warriors shot an efficient 51.2 percent for the game while Utah shot 37.1 percent and just 8-for-27 from three.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
NBA Playoffs
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Utah Jazz

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again