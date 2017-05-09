Warriors complete sweep over Jazz after huge first quarter

Warriors 121, Jazz 95; Golden State wins series 4-0

The Warriors got off to a quick 39-17 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Jazz 61-43 in the second half to earn the sweep. The foursome of Steph Curry (30/5/7), Klay Thompson (21/2/1), Kevin Durant (18/6/5) and Draymond Green (17/10/11) carried Golden State and Green posted a triple-double in the dominant victory. Gordon Hayward (25/5/3) led the Jazz in scoring in the loss while Rudy Gobert (12/13) posted a double-double in front of the home crowd. The Warriors shot an efficient 51.2 percent for the game while Utah shot 37.1 percent and just 8-for-27 from three.