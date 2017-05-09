GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neymar.

What Neymar was told during training ground argument with Barca coach

Managing a club with so many big players can sometimes mean that arguments will happen. With a high volume of egos running around in the dressing room, tensions can arise, especially when falling behind in the title race.

Life at the top is tense, and even Barcelona aren't exempt from the odd row developing between players and coaches, and this weekend was a prime example of when that can happen.

A report in Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Neymar recently had it out with Juan Carlos Unzue on the training ground last week.

Unzue spent the majority of his playing career as a goalkeeper with Sevilla, as well as spending a short spell with Barca, but since retiring he's built himself into one of Spain's best assistant coaches.

So much so that he is being touted as a potential replacement for Luis Enrique at the end of the season when he finally steps away from the roll.

In recent weeks, Unzue's hopes of becoming the new Barca head coach have been given backing from some of the club's biggest players, with Neymar said to be one of his key supporters.

However, his credentials may have been damaged by a row with the Brazilian international. The story goes that a discussion regarding tactics got heated and developed into a full blown argument.

Neymar had attempted to raise a few points, which led to the pair clashing, and resulted Unzue in telling the player to “focus on his football” and that "If you continue this way, you'll end up just like Ronaldinho."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-VILLARREAL

Several members of the coaching staff felt the need to intervene and break the pair up, but Neymar is said to have walked off feeling unhappy at how the conversation had escalated.

Mundo Deportivo had attempted to get a comment from Neymar about the incident, but neither he nor his entourage felt inclined to talk about it.

However, this isn't the first time that Unzue has clashed with a Barca first team player, as both Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen have found out recently.

Whether these incidents will have an effect on his chances of succeeding Luis Enrique remain to be seen, but there's no way he'll be handed the reigns if the squad is unhappy, especially if they miss out on the title to Real Madrid.

La Liga
Brazil Football
Football

