Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas gets told his assist for Diego Costa won't count - and his reaction is hilarious

You couldn’t blame Chelsea fans for feeling slightly apprehensive after hearing N’Golo Kante had been ruled out of their clash with Middlesbrough through injury.

After all, the Frenchman has been the best player in the Premier League this season after picking up both the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards.

However, they shouldn’t have worried because they had a very adequate replacement in Cesc Fabregas.

The Spanish midfielder earned the man of the match award as he helped Chelsea ease to a 3-0 victory over Boro.

And it was Fabregas that set them on their way with a beautiful assist for Diego Costa. The 30-year-old chipped a lovely ball in between the defence, allowing Costa to fire past Brad Guzan.

It was his tenth assist of the season, making him the first player to reach double figures in six separate campaigns.

Or was it?

Dave Jones, the presenter of Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, told us that because Fabio had got a touch on the ball, the assist was taken away from Fabregas.

Watch: Fabregas' 'assist' for Costa

It seems very harsh to us.

And Jones couldn’t wait to break the news to Fabregas when he joined the studio in a post-match interview.

When Jones mentioned that he had racked up 10 assists this season, Fabregas smugly corrected him to say it was 11 - referring to his assist for Nemanja Matic in the second-half.

Watch: Fabregas' assist for Matic

Jones saw that as his moment to break Fabregas’ heart and explained how his first assist would be taken away from him.

The look on Fabregas’ face was priceless. It looked as though Jones had just told him someone had died as he tried to protest that he should be given it. We’re guessing he’s on a pretty hefty assist bonus.

Watch: Fabregas' assist gets taken away

Take a look:

How awkward.

In the second video, you can hear Gary Neville mention Geoff Shreeves’ infamous interview with Branislav Ivanovic back in the 2011/12 season.

After Ivanovic picked up a yellow card in Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final clash against Barcelona, it meant he would miss the final. However, it seemed as though he was unaware of the case before Shreeves broke the news to him.

Watch: Shreeves almost makes Ivanovic cry

Take a look:

Maybe Sky Sports should just stop interviewing Chelsea players after matches.

