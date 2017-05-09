GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mike Brown reacts to Warren Gatland's decision to leave him out of the Lions squad

England and Harlequins full-back, Mike Brown has been left bemused by Warren Gatland's decision to leave him out of the squad for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Brown was a key member of England's Six Nations triumph earlier on this year, but Gatland has decided to not select the full-back as part of his 41-man squad. 

This year's Lions tour realistically represented the 31-year-old's last chance to participate in the tour, as Brown is unlikely to be considered for South Africa in 2021. 

When talking to the Rugby Paper, via The Telegraph, Brown opened up about his devastation of not being part of the squad:

"I didn't take it well. I was gutted. I feel I've played really well from 2015 onwards so it was really disappointing to get the call, but you can't let one man's decision define you.

"It's really disappointing for guys like myself, James Haskell and Dylan Hartley because we probably won't get another opportunity. I've had no feedback about being on standby either, which is also disappointing, so I'm not going to keep up false hopes.

"Instead I'll reset my goals and concentrate fully on England and the excitement of going on a tough Argentina tour," Brown stated.

Gatland decided to go with Stuart Hogg, Jared Payne, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams and Anthony Watson as his full-back options, overlooking Brown in the process.

With the tour now fast approaching, preparations are in full swing, though New Zealand have a few concerns of their own.

Star man, Sonny Bill Williams was forced off at half-time during Blues' 40-33 Super Rugby victory against the Waratahs, after he showed symptoms of concussion.

Both the Blues and New Zealand are awaiting the results to see the full extent of the injury, with the All Blacks' casualty list slowly piling up.

New Zealand already have forwards Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire sidelined through injury. Whilst hookers Dan Coles, Israel Dagg and Nehe Milner-Skudder are all major doubts for the first Test match against Gatland's men on June 24th.

