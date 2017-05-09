Manchester United secured two of the biggest transfers of last summer, signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Jose Mourinho made his intentions of returning to the glory days at Old Trafford clear when he broke the world-record transfer fee to sign Pogba for £89 million and finally bring Ibrahimovic to the Premier League.

However, it hasn't been straightforward for United this season, as they are struggling to secure Champions League football for next year.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table with 65 points, four behind rivals Manchester City, who are holding the final top-four spot at the moment.

Their best chance of qualification to Europe's elite competition next season may be through the Europa League.

United play the second leg of their semi-final tie at home against Celta Vigo on Thursday and take a narrow 1-0 advantage into the game.

They are favourites to progress into the final and face either Ajax or Lyon. Whoever wins the tournament automatically enters the Champions League group stages.

After a 2-0 loss against fellow top-four hunters Arsenal at the weekend, Mourinho's side may struggle to finish above Liverpool and City, who have the points advantage late on in the season.

With the expensive firepower United have, not securing Champions League football this term would be seen as a huge disappointment.

And this week, the full cost of signing two of football's biggest stars has been revealed. According to Football Leaks, as per the Daily Mail, United have made Ibrahimovic the best-paid player in Premier League history, as he earns £367,640-a-week.

Although the club signed the 35-year-old on a free transfer, his wages add up to £19 million a year and because he's been so prolific in front of goal, they also owe him £2.86 million in goal bonuses.

Pogba earns a wage of £8.61 million each year, which works out at £165,588-a-week, on top of the £89 million United paid Juventus to secure his services.

He will also receive a loyalty bonus of £3.4 million from next year.

The man responsible for negotiating these two contracts, agent Mino Raiola, also earned a lot of money from the deals.

The Italian will make £41 million from the Pogba deal alone, securing £23 million of the transfer fee and £16.39 million in installments over the course of the midfielder's contract. United also paid his Monaco-based agency Uuniqq SARL £2.2 million last summer.

For the amount of money the club paid for these two stars alone, they'll expect to be challenging at the top both domestically and continentally next season, meaning qualification to the Champions League is essential this year.

