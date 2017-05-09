GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Fabregas.

Michy Batshuayi's tweet about Cesc Fabregas during Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

Published

Football News
24/7

Chelsea edged ever closer to Premier League glory with a comfortable win against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic gave Antonio Conte’s side a 3-0 win and means if they beat West From on Friday, they will be crowned champions.

And they certainly didn’t miss PFA and FWA Player of the Year N’Golo Kante after the Frenchman was ruled out of the match with a “muscular injury”.

In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise.

Kante was replaced by Cesc Fabregas with the Spaniard producing a sublime man of the match performance.

His brilliant pass to Costa in the 23rd-minute - albeit via a touch from Fabio - saw Chelsea take the lead. It was his tenth assist of the season, creating history by becoming the first player to reach double figures in assist in six separate seasons.

Watch: Fabregas' first assist

But Fabregas wasn’t done there.

He continued pulling the strings and spraying passes around the pitch for the rest of the match.

And, just in case his first assist gets taken away from him, he produced another for Matic in the second-half.

Watch: Fabregas' second assist

Fabregas’ performance earned him plenty of praise from football fans and pundits alike.

And that includes one of his teammates on Twitter.

Michy Batshuayi may not have made much of an impact on the pitch at Chelsea since his £33m move last summer but his social media game is very strong.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

And, with him missing out of the clash against 'Boro due to an injury, he decided he would send out a few tweets in the process.

The striker is pretty hilarious when it comes to Twitter and was active as he watched his side take a giant step towards the title.

Batshuayi's tweet

The pick of his tweets was about Fabregas’ performance. The former Marseille forward tweeted: “Bro Cesc is like Santa on a pitch.”

We assume Batshuayi means that Fabregas is constantly producing presents - just like Father Christmas himself.

It’s a brilliant comparison and one that suits Fabregas perfectly.

The midfielder is now the second highest assister in Premier League history, behind only Ryan Giggs.

As for Batshuayi, he’ll be hoping for more game time next season so he can benefit from some of Fabregas’ beautiful passes.

